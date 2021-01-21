President: Those seeking to defeat Iran, overthrown in disgrace

The President made the remarks at a virtual inauguration ceremony on Thursday.

"But at the end, it was revealed that these terrorists committed what kind of crime against the American people and the world people as well," President Rouhani said.

Through a video conference, Rouhani inaugurated Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery, which is among the giant in the Middle East region, and other important oil projects on Thursday morning.

At the inauguration ceremony, the President appreciated Iranian engineers and experts for their efforts to construct the refinery.

The inauguration takes place on a day that they claimed with bullying that they would have defeated Iran, the President said.

At the final days of their infelicitous life, all could see how much they were against democracy, Rouhani added.

Over the past months, the government has inaugurated a series of projects across the country in line with following the guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

In terms of energy resources, Iran has special position in the region as it has the world's biggest gas resources, the President said.

He added that export of Iranian oil derivatives has made considerable growth compared with the past seven years.

Iran is among world countries possessing know-how and technology for construction of dams, oilfield development, building power plants, and carrying out petrochemical, electricity and refinery projects, the president said.

