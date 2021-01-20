Zarif: Trump, Pompeo relegated to history dustbin

"Trump, Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace.

But the memories of Gen Soleimani & the 1000s murdered, maimed & starved of food & meds by Trump's state—& economic—terrorism & crimes against humanity, will shine on.

Perhaps new folks in DC have learned," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Earlier, spokesman Khatibzadeh also tweeted that diplomatic vandalism of the former US president Doland Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stemmed partly from a faulty institutional process.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish