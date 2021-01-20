Iranian Army Ground Forces capable of doing special, hybrid operations

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said 'Eqtedar 99' military drills put on display a part of the Army’s capabilities.

He said that during the drills, the Army carried most complicated operations, which showed that the forces are at the highest level of their readiness.

He added the series of military drills conducted in different parts of the country over past months were actually a warning to the enemies of Iran; if they make a move based on miscalculations, they will regret it.

During 'Eqtedar 99' military drills underway in Iran, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran monitored and identified the hypothetical enemy vessels in international waters.

During the drills, the Army conducted the exercise using a variety of drone systems, including upgraded migrant drones, while conducting aerial reconnaissance operations in the zone, detecting the alien vessels in the international waters of the region.

One of the features of the exercise was to acquire skills in simultaneous applying of drones, helicopters, and transport planes in a short period of time that was successfully carried out.

'Eqtedar 99' military drills are being carried out with the participation of the Airborne Brigade, Special Forces Brigade, and Rapid Reaction Brigade as well as with the transport and combat support of the Air Force.

The drills are being carried out on Makran Coasts in the offensive and target-oriented category by the Army ground forces and all tactics used in the exercise are combined, indigenous, and creative and for adaptation with restructuring the Army ground forces.

