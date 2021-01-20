Rouhani: Trump created oppression, corruption in his term

President Rouhani made the remarks at a cabinet session this morning.

Iran could win through resistance to the maximum pressure policy and economic terrorism, the President said.

Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and imposed as he claimed the highest level of sanctions on Iran in November the same year.

Iran initiated proceedings with International Court of Justice in The Hague demanding dlrs 200 billion reparation for the damages US inflicted on Iran by the unlawful and arbitrary sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

US refused to heed the ICJ Provisional Measures not to damage Iranian economy further.

President Rouhani said, "Today Trump's black notebook will be closed forever. Bipolar disintegrated US is Trump's legacy after four years."

After November 3 presidential election in the United States, Joe Biden became the next US president and will take office as of today.

Rouhani noted that Trump did politically isolate the US when he worked against Palestine, stood against the JCPOA and took futile attempts to issue anti-Iran resolutions at the United Nations by invoking snapback.

"The World community got annoyed with the US lawbreaking during Trump era raising mistrust about the US to honor its commitments and signature."

New White House residents should remove the strains caused by four years lawbreaking, President Rouhani said, adding that Iran expects those who take power in the US today to return to commitments and international law.

If they honestly do so, Iran will exercise compliance to all its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Rouhani stressed.

Today, the international community well understood that the US economic terrorism and the maximum pressure policy have been driven to failure one hundred percent, he added.

Now, Trump is dead and JCPOA is alive, President Rouhani said.

The nuclear deal is now fresher than before despite Trump's and the Saudi and Israeli campaign to kill it, he said.





