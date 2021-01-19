Iranian contractors keen on cooperating with Azerbaijan: Minister

Dejpasand pointed out that the Iranian contractors enjoy the unique capability in providing technical and engineering services.

The companies have carried out various projects such as the construction of dams and power plants, refineries, roads, bridges, and other fields around the world, he further noted.

Iran has always sought to deepen political and economic relations with all states, particularly Muslim countries, he underlined.

Iranian contractors have successfully completed varied projects in the world, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, as well as Venezuela, he underscored.

