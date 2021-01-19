First shipment of Khouzestan’s bio-carbon dioxide exported to Iraq

The gas used to be emitted into the air due to the lack of processing technology, Abd Ali Naseri noted.
Tehran, Jan 19, IRNA – Managing Director of Sugar Cane and Byproducts Development Company in Iran said on Tuesday that the first shipment of Khouzestan's bio-carbon dioxide has been exported to Iraq.
The gas used to be emitted into the air due to the lack of processing technology, Abd Ali Naseri noted.
He went on to say that the gas is used to lead to environmental pollution.
