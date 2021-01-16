Iran, China discuss ways to expand parliamentary ties

Keshavarzzadeh wrote on Saturday in a tweet about his meeting with Zhang Yesui that China’s National People's Congress Foreign Affairs Committee and Iran’s Majlis can have a great role in the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Taking the coronavirus pandemic into consideration, Keshavarzzadeh said Iranian parliamentary officials and Majlis’ National Security and Foreign Relations Commission are ready to have a webinar with their Chinese counterparts.

Congratulating the Chinese New Year, he said Iran and China have common threats and Iran is ready to expand parliamentary ties.

In the video-conference, Zhang appreciated Iran and said that the strategic relations between Iran and China were the achievement of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Iran.

He also said that the US sanctions on China and Iran have hurt both countries, but China has negated them.

The current Chinese year is the 50th anniversary of Tehran-Beijing diplomatic ties.

