Zarif wrote in his Twitter account that the damage Trump regime has done to humankind is not enough for its extremists In its last disgraceful days.

Designating Houthis to worsen humanitarian nightmare & warmongering lies against Iran by Mike Pompeo show utter contempt for peace, stressed Zarif.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the planet will be better off without them.

