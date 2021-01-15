Iran's Envoy to Yemen voices support for Palestinian movements defying Zionist regime

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen in the meeting emphasized the continuation of supporting the Palestinian movement and facing normalization with the Zionist regime as Ahmed Berkeh (deputy head of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine), Umar Ghanam Abu Shomaleh (representative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine), and Khalid Khalifa of the Democratic Front were in the meeting.

Irlou also emphasized that the Islamic alliance's option would stand against the normalization of relations with the Zionist Regime in which some countries are speeding on that.

He added that the Zionist Regime that attacks the Palestinian people is now attacking the Yemeni people, as well as increasing problems of the Palestinians.

Representatives of Palestine movement groups residing in Yemen too for their part also hailed the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian people and Iran's position in supporting the Palestinians in all circumstances and developments.

