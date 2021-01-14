 Navy Commander: Sailing manifestation of nat'l prowess

The majority of Iran’s commercial vessels are traveling at sea, he said, adding that if they are to operate 5,000 to 6,000 kilometers away from the country's maritime borders, they should receive good services at sea.

The helicopter-carrier dubbed "Makran" that has recently been unveiled aims at providing the necessary requirements for the navy fleet at those distances, he further noted.

It was important for Iran to make the project happen sooner, so round-the-clock efforts were carried out in the last five months by experts in the country, the commander underlined.

Pointing out that proper hospital, dental and operation room capacity has been allocated for Makran, he underscored that the health personnel are able to communicate online with the largest hospitals in Tehran.

