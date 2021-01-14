Analyst says Trump era uncovered gaps in US society

Al-Jubouri, made the remarks in an article a copy of which was sent to IRNA office in Baghdad on Wednesday.

He said that there are a few days left for Trump to leave office and there is a concern that he may do something as he has not accepted his defeat yet.

Invasion to the Capitol Building in Washington by extremist anarchist groups in support for Trump is enough to show Trump’s abnormality and his dangerous approach to security, stability and solidarity of the United States, the analyst said.

Al-Jubouri noted that the invasion of the capitol Building showed that terrorism and violence which the US claims to be common in many different countries, exists in the United States as well.

He said that the invasion shocked the US politicians so that they described the invaders as domestic terrorists and there were no room for putting the blame on a foreign country.

Trump exploited every possible means to remain at the While House four another four-year term, the Iraqi expert said, adding that Trump presidency may be the worst era of US history.

He said that after a while many secrets will be unveiled and people will know much more about what happened when Trump was in office.

