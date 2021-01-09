Iran not worried about mischievous acts of Trump's final days in office

On the US military moves in the region and concerns on Trump's likely resort to nuclear weapons, he added that the US president has done a lot of strange things over the years which gives reasons for concerns that he may do something unexpected, even in the days leading up to the end of his presidency.

"Although no issue should be ruled out due to his unpredictability, he will not go in this direction, but we must remain vigilant," he said.

Analyzing the strategic approach of the next US administration towards Iran, Takht Ravanchi said that the different governments in the US, whether Democratic or Republican, do not differ much in their international policies.

Of course, Trump government adopted unusual policies and its actions both toward Iran and toward other countries were unpredictable for many observers inside and outside the US, he said.

In general, one should not expect fundamental differences in US policy toward Iran, he said, noting that sanctions against Iran in various US Democratic or Republican administrations have continued.

It seems that Biden administration would continue the same trend, although differences in tactics may be seen in some areas, Iran's UN envoy said.

8072**1424

