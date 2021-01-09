Russian diplomat calls for wise diplomacy on Iran

"The answer is clear: reduced tension in the region can only be achieved through a wise and skillful diplomacy which should replace totally failed “economic leverage”, Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

Russian diplomat made the remarks in response to a message released by Research Fellow at Foundation for Defense of Democracies Andrea Stricker through which she said: “If Obama contends sanctions pressure was necessary to produce the nuclear deal, how could Biden ever negotiate far more restrictions on Iran with far less economic leverage?”

Earlier in an interview with Russia 24, Ulyanov referred to convening the 17th online JCPOA joint commission meeting in Vienna, saying all JCPOA parties including Russia, China, UK, Germany, France and Iran call for preserving the deal and its normal implementation.

He noted that for the first time the opportunity has been achieved for returning to normal situation in JCPOA and to fulfill Iran's interests.

All call for increasing diplomatic efforts to achieve these goals, he reiterated.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish