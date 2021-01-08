Red Crescent not to import Pfizer vaccine from US

Spokesman of the IRCS Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam told IRNA in an exclusive interview that based on recommendations of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the prohibition of importing corona vaccine from the US and the UK, the IRCS’s import of 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Company has been cancelled.

“If Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education demands, the IRCS is ready to import the vaccine from eastern countries if needed,” Moghaddam noted.

Tehran had planned to import a batch of vaccine offered by a number of Iranian experts residing in the US, but the Supreme Leader declared on Friday that the entry of American and British vaccine is forbidden.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised speech on Friday, if the Americans could produce a vaccine, they would not have faced such a mess today in their own country. In one day, some 4,000 people died from COVID-19 in the US. Sometimes they want to test the vaccine on other nations.

The Supreme Leader also noted that he is not optimistic about France’s vaccine as the country was involved in infected blood scandal in early 1990s, however, the Iranian government is allowed to supply the COVID vaccine from other reliable sources.

Urging the Iranian people to observe health protocols and the authorities to do their job as good as possible in the fight against the coronavirus, He said that some countries have successful experiences in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, which is admitted by the Iranian officials; so, such issues should not be ignored but they should be reviewed.

