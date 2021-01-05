Iran's nuclear steps reversible if all comply with commitments: Envoy

Majid Takht Ravanchi made the comment in his Twitter account, pointing out that he is in Tehran now, but will be back in New York in mid-January.

He reiterated that for annulment of the negative effects of the illegal US sanctions the Iranian government’s top priority is relying on domestic capabilities.

“While Iran has resumed 20% enrichment, we have reiterated that all its nuclear steps will be reversed upon full implementation of JCPOA commitments by all”, twitted the Iranian diplomat.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, too, had twitted yesterday, “We have in accordance with out Parliament’s ratification resumed the 20% enrichment and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) too, has been properly informed.”

Zarif added, “Our remunerative steps are in full agreement with Article 36 of the JCPOA and they were made after years of full implementation of our commitments, while the other JCPOA members were not implementing theirs.”

Zarif, too, emphasized: Our nuclear steps will be fully reverses if all sides will implement their JCPOA commitments.

The government spokesman, too, on Monday announced the president’s order to implement the Parliament’s ratification aimed at annulment of the sanction’s effects, saying, “A few hours ago gas fueling of the centrifuges began and in a few more hours the first product of the UD6 enriched uranium will be gained.”

Ali Rabi’ie said that the president has also ordered that the required budget for implementing the Parliament’s ratification should be acquired.

