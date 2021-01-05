Iran to seek international justice for state terrorism against Gen Soleimani

Tough revenge will be taken at the proper time, the minister told reporters in this southeastern Iranian province.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - separately leaving Baghdad airport in two motorcades were targeted in a US terrorist attack on January 3, 2020.

Soon after the assassination, IRGC carried out an operation and targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq in response to the US terrorist attack.

Alavi noted that targeting the US airbase in Anbar was a little slap and Iran reserves the right to deal stronger blow to criminals involved in assassination of the Commander of Campaign against Terrorism in appropriate time.

A day after the assassination, Iranian President Hassan said that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

Intelligence minister announced that the enemies well know that they have committed a big crime.

All documents prove that state terrorism was involved in assassination of Iranian Commander and Iran provided 1,000 documents against the cold-blood crime, the minister added.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry in cooperation with other bodies have prepared indictment which is ready to be presented to international justice, Alavi said.

It is surprising that they carried out assassination, violated territorial integrity of a country, in total disregard of human rights they so-called advocate; and then made a gesture [of goodwill], he underlined.

Meanwhile, in case of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the minister said that complete investigation and identification have been carried out; so that there have remained some works.

Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city, east to Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

A senior lawmaker at Iran's Majlis (Parliament) announced on December 22 that clues have been uncovered by security officers about November assassination of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Alavi introduced Zionist regime of Israel as the main criminal of the case, the criminal who tries to survive by the coward and terrorist acts.

"First to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute the perpetrators and its commanders, second to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active," Khamenei.ir has quoted the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as speaking about Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish