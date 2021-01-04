Zarif: Iran resumes 20% enrichment as per parliament's approval

"We resumed 20% enrichment, as legislated by our Parliament. IAEA has been duly notified," Zarif tweeted.

"Our remedial action conforms fully with Para 36 of JCPOA, after years of non-compliance by several other JCPOA participants."

He also said, “Our measures are fully reversible upon FULL compliance by ALL.”

Also earlier on Monday, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Iran has started the pre-processing stage of gas injection a couple of hours ago in Fordow nuclear site, noting that the first UF6 enriched uranium will be produced in a few hours.

Speaking to IRNA, Rabiei said that Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has issued the order to implement the law of strategic measure passed by Majlis to remove the sanctions in the past few days.

All the necessary measures, such as informing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have been taken, said Rabiei.

He added that the government’s stance toward this law has already been announced; stressing that the government is bound to implement the law.

