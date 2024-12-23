Dec 23, 2024, 3:21 PM
Top Iraqi cleric voices concern over West Bank developments

Tehran, IRNA - Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement (NWM) Seyed Ammar al-Hakim has expressed concern regarding the actions of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the recent developments in the occupied West Bank.

According to the media office of the National Wisdom Movement, al-Hakim issued a statement on Monday reacting to the developments in the West Bank, noting that the movement is closely following the rapid developments in the West Bank with deep concern, which has raised fears about the potential escalation of the situation into internal conflict.

Therefore, the NWM calls on the resistance fighters in beloved Palestine to set aside division and conflict in order to preserve the blood of Palestinians, unify their positions, and prevent the occupation regime from exploiting the chaos for its benefit at the expense of the just cause of Palestine.

Al-Hakim also expressed his hope that God would protect the Palestinian people and unite all factions in the pursuit of reclaiming their ancestral territories.

Last week, the security forces of the Palestinian Authority raided the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, leading to a fierce confrontation with resistance fighters in the camp.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement, condemning the suppression by the PA security forces in Jenin, describing this act as an all-out crime.

