Iran is a great power that has hundreds of thousands of missiles and its economy is hundreds of times stronger than that of Israel, Maariv reported on Monday.

It also warned the leaders of the Zionist regime that Iranians should not be underestimated.

Earlier on December 2, Former Israeli major general, Itzhak Brik, while referring to the extreme fatigue of Israeli soldiers in the war in Gaza, emphasized that Netanyahu has no strategic vision in the war and must resign.

Israeli soldiers have no trust in the prime minister, political leaders, or the chief of staff of the Israeli army, Brik added.

Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff of the army Herzi Halevi have no strategic vision for the war they are leading and should resign, Brik said, emphasizing that Halevi does not adhere to his position in order to satisfy his officials and protect his position.

