Iran decides when, where to avenge assassins of General Soleimani: IRGC Spokesman

Brigadier-General Sharif said that Tehran does not see it unlikely for the US to commit another folly against Iran.

He said that the revenge of General Soleimani is certain, which will be done at the right time and place.

Brigadier-General Sharif added that the vengeance should have maximum effect of the enemy and receive maximum support from the Islamic World.

He also said that the US has been waiting for Iran’s avenging General Soleimani and is tired of and frustrated with being on the alert for that.

General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

General Soleimani is considered the great hero of defeating the global arrogance and the US-made terror group ISIS, by the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah (the Muslim world).

