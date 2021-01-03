Foreign investments in Iran up by 128%

According to Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20-December 20), some 129 foreign investments at a value of $ 4.384 billion were approved in Iran.

The Industry, mining and trade sector with an investment of 1.477 billion, are on top rank in foreign investment.

The Approved foreign investments concerned Germany, China, Turkey and the United Kingdom, respectively in terms of amount of investment.

