Jan 3, 2021, 1:36 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84171846
0 Persons

Tags

Foreign investments in Iran up by 128%

Foreign investments in Iran up by 128%

Tehran, Jan 3, IRNA – Some $ 1.447 billion of foreign investment was approved in Iran from the beginning of Iranian year by December 20, 2020 in the industrial, mine and business sectors compared with last year.

According to Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20-December 20), some 129 foreign investments at a value of $ 4.384 billion were approved in Iran.

The Industry, mining and trade sector with an investment of 1.477 billion, are on top rank in foreign investment.

The Approved foreign investments concerned Germany, China, Turkey and the United Kingdom, respectively in terms of amount of investment.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 9 =