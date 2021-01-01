Tractor Sazi crowned most popular football team in Asia

The AFC website published a poll asking on the most popular football teams in the ancient continent. At the end of the poll, the audience chose the Tractor Sazi as the most popular team of the continent.

According to the poll, Tractor Sazi stood at the top of the table with 51.1 percent of users’ votes, followed by Persepolis with 21.6 percent, which gained the second rank in the tally.

Football teams from Syria, Jordan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran and South Korea contested in the poll.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish