Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 31

- Rouhani: US, Israel assassinated General Soleimani to avenge defeat in region

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday described the assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel against the Islamic Republic and other independent nations that foiled the pair’s plots to destabilize the region.

- Iran allocates payment to families of Ukrainian Airlines crash victims

The Iranian cabinet approved payment of $150,000 for each victim of the Ukrainian plane mistakenly shot down by Iran’s air defense on January 8.

- Iran to Qatar: US responsible for consequences of any adventurism in region

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif raised the alarm about America’s suspicious moves in the Middle East during talks with his Qatari counterpart, warning that the United States bears responsibility for the consequences of any adventurism.

- UK Security Firm Complicit in Assassination

UK-based security company G4S collaborated with U.S. forces in assassinating General Qassem Soleimani by providing intelligence about the top anti-terror commander’s movements, Tehran Prosecutor Ali Alqasi-Mehr said Wednesday.

- Iran, Turkey, Pakistan Plan to Revive Railroad: Report

The governments of Turkey, Iran and Pakistan will revive a transnational rail service linking Istanbul, Tehran and Islamabad in 2021. The ITI transnational railroad is expected to enhance connectivity with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by providing a rail connection between China and Turkey, Nikkei Asia has learned.

- U.S. Approves Sale of 3,000 Smart Bombs to Saudi Regime

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision-guided munitions to the Saudi regime in a deal valued at up to $290 billion, the Pentagon said.

- “The Sniper” lays in ambush for Crystal Simorgh of Fajr Film Festival

The real-life drama “The Sniper”, which portrays Abdorrasul Zarrin who was one of the most lethal snipers in the Iranian forces during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, will be contending for a Crystal Simorgh during the 39th Fajr Film Festival.

- Iran completely ready to host Asian Men’s Junior Handball C’ship: president

President of Iran Handball Federation Alireza Pakdel says that the country is completely ready to host the 2020 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship.

- Prosecutor: 6 countries picked to represent Iran in Gen. Soleimani case

Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Alqasi-Mehr said on Wednesday that Iran has picked 6 countries to represent its legal stance with regard to the January 3 assassination of its top anti-terror general, Qassem Soleimani, by the U.S. government.

