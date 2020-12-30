Gen Soleimani main obstacle to infiltration of terrorism into Iran

General Soleimani was the main obstacle to the infiltration of terrorism, Stanley Simons told IRNA.

Gen Soleimani was like a dam preventing the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) from infiltrating regional states, the Assyrian official noted adding that "this made the global arrogance be his enemy."

He went on to say that Gen Soleimani annihilated the Takfiri group to not let them enter Iranian soil.

Also, Gen Soleimani made a link between anti-Imperialism groups in different countries including Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, head of the Assyrian society stated.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lt General Soleimani was assassinated by the US forces in Iraq on January 3, 2020.

A day after the assassination of General Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

Once, Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri had said bravery and presence of late Lt General Qasem Soleimani and his comrades did not let Daesh be in Iraq and Syria.

