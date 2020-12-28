Iran's COVID-19 death toll lower than predicted: Minister

On the sidelines of the conference to review the latest status of the COVID-19 epidemic management and control plan, Namaki said that "we were able to reduce the daily mortality of patients to less than 40 cases a day and significantly contain COVID-19 with the cooperation of the IRGC and Basij forces in March and April 2020".

He noted that, fortunately, the trend of disease and mortality of patients in the country is declining and degrading.

"We will take action in the Martyr Soleimani project in three areas, including care, support, and supervision," Namaki stressed.

He continued that the Red Crescent beside the Basij organization was alongside the Ministry of Health, and "we were able to increase the implementation of protocols in many areas to more than 90 percent and in the country on average between 84 and 85 percent".

"We are proud to say that, today Iran has a reduction of at least 50 to 60 percent of patient mortality and a 60 to 70 percent reduction in hospitalizations," Namaki reiterated.

