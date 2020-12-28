Hezbollah dy Sec-Gen says General Soleimani is martyr of Muslim World

In an article published by Lebanese Al-Ahed news website on Monday, Sheikh Qassem said that General Soleimani was a well-trained commander who planned and successfully performed operations against terrorism.

General Soleimani was a well-aware politician who was familiar with the international, regional and local equations, the Hezbollah official said.

His comments come few days left to martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani, the commander of Quds force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were assassinated in a drone attack on their motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish