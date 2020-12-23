Copper cathode, India's top import from Iran

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's foreign trade statistics for the eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20- November 20), India purchased about $451 million non-oil products from Iran, with copper cathode and the cathode parts of the purified copper on top with an average of 14.5%.

Tehran's chamber of commerce studies show that the average export price of copper to India is increased to $6,4.7 million estimated price per ton, the report shows that, the value of export of non-oil products of Iran to India rose up 50 items.

Iran exported 65.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $18.2 billion during the past seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), registering a 17.5-percent fall in terms of weight, compared to the figure for the preceding period.

According to the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi, export of the mentioned commodities declined 23 percent in terms of value

Accordingly, a total of $334 million worth of agricultural products were exported to Eurasian Economic Union member states, during the past eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-Nov. 20), registering a 53% rise compared with the similar period of last year, according to the director-general of European and American Commercial Affairs Department with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

