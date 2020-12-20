Iran UN envoy urges EU to prove INSTEX efficacy

In his letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres and South Africa's representative to the United Nations and chairman of the Security Council Jerry Matjila, Takht-Ravanchi elaborated on Iran's assessment of the 10th UN report regarding UNSCR 2231.

Based on the UNSCR2231, UN Secretary General should present a report on the implementation of the resolution every six months.

The session is to be held on Tuesday.

Iranian envoy stated that Washington is the flagrantly violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying Iran's reduction of commitments is enshrined by the JCPOA when the other parties breached the agreement.

He referred to EU's promise to guarantee economic benefits of Iran envisaged by the JCPOA and the EU Instrument for Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), saying that INSTEX must prove its efficacy after two years.

He expressed outrage at assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, saying it was example of Israeli terrorist crimes which should explicitly be condemned by the international community.

9376***1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish