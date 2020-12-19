Iran seeking to register Yalda Night on UNESCO's list: FM spox

He made the remarks in a Webinar entitled “Yalda; Regional Solidarity”, noting that Iran will apply to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) next year to register Yalda Night in its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Touching on the significance of the event, he pointed out that Yalda has played a big part in convergence and peace among the people of the region.

“Shab-e Yalda” or “Shab-e Chelleh” has been the night of the victory of light over darkness and a symbol of equality among Iranians, Khatibzadeh underlined.

He went on to say that the cultural elements have kept the people of the region unified.

'Shab-e Yalda' or 'Shab-e Chelleh' (Yalda Night) is the time when family members get together to celebrate the winter solstice. At the ceremony, people eat various kinds of foods, ranging from watermelon and pomegranate to nuts and sweets.

Reading the poems of renowned Persian poet Hafez is among the customary traditions in which Iranians are interested. They open the divan of Hafez and make a wish.

After thousands of years, Iranians still have kept the tradition of gathering at the elders’ homes, particularly their parents, in order to celebrate any happy gatherings, including the Yalda feast.

Translated by Tohid Mahmoudpour

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

