Iranian 27-year-old dream in football didn't come true

Reaching the AFC Champions League final for the second time in three years, Persepolis aimed to end a 27-year continental trophy drought for Iranian clubs but to no avail.

Yahya Golmohammadi’s men could not lay their hands on the coveted trophy while wounds of losing the 2018 final to Japan’s Kashima Antlers had remained fresh in the memory of the Red Army’s fans.

Persepolis, known as the Red Jerseys, faced Ulsan Hyundai in the final match at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar and was defeated 2-10.

Qatari referee Abdulrahman Ibrahim Y J Al-Jassim officiated the match.

Golmohammadi made the remarks following the match, adding that “we're really upset about what happened. The players did their best. A lot happened after we advanced to the finals, but overall we had a good performance. I conceive that the real heroes are my men".

A powerhouse on and off the pitch, Persepolis had won the last four Iran Pro League titles.

A club that has been the home of the likes of Ali Daei, Karim Bagheri, Khodadad Azizi, and Mehdi Mahdavikia, plus many more, Persepolis remain an institution for Iranians all over the world and belong in any list of Asia’s most popular clubs.

