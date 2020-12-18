Over 70 films being displayed in Cinema Verite Fest. each day

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” opened in Tehran on Tuesday. This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

In this edition of the festival at least 142 Iranian and 25 foreign documentaries will be screened totally online in different sections of the festival through the Filimo, Namava, Tiwa, and Hashour platforms.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, the Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) organizes the Annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Verite). The festival showcases the very best of the documentary world to bridge the gap what they term between reality and truth.

The festival has several sections, including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections and commemorations.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish