Diplomat: Iran cannot bear all costs of implementing JCPOA

The virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) kicked off on Wednesday with the participation of the Iranian delegations and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia and China plus Germany).

The meeting is aimed at reviewing the implementation of the JCPOA and roadblocks for participants to comply with their commitments.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi is leading the Iranian delegation in the meeting.

Referring to some media hype made by Europe in recent days, Araghchi stressed that the three European governments, which call themselves adherence to democracy and its rules, should not expect the Iranian government to ignore the principles of democracy and not enforce the law passed by the Parliament of Iran.

He added that the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed and obliged to implement the approvals of the Parliament after their legal proceedings.

Protesting the recent positions of the three European governments, he also noted that three European governments condemned the legal punishment of a criminal instead of condemning the savage assassination of Iran's leading nuclear scientist.

He went on to say at the meeting that the European sides always only call on Iran to exercise restraint in the face of all illegal and hostile behavior, whether it be the US sanctions or sabotage in Natanz and the assassination of its nuclear scientists. Iran cannot meet all the costs of implementing the JCPOA, the illegal behavior of other parties and others must pay to maintain the JCPOA.

Pointing to the speculations about the return of the United States to JCPOA, he stated that Iran is paying attention to the actions instead of talks. Iran has always stated its positions clearly and is willing to resume the implementation of its JCPOA commitments, which have been halted following paragraphs 26 and 36, after the United States returns to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA and restores the situation under the circumstances of January 2017.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said earlier that this meeting is one of the regular meetings of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA, which is held every three months at the level of the deputy ministers and political directors of the JCPOA countries to review the JCPOA implementation process and the obstacles to the implementation of the commitments by the JCPOA parties.

Translated by Tohid Mahmoudpour

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

