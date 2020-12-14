1st Iranian calligraphy, book hub in need of a museum

Dezful, well-known for hosting world's first university and scientific center, has played an important role in the development of culture and science in the Sassanid era.

Historical documents show that the world's first higher education system had been established in the ancient city of Jundishapur, which is 12 km far from Dezful.

In November 2017, UNESCO verified the activity of ancient Jundishapur as the world's first university with more than 1,000 years of history.

According to historians, there were more than 400,000 volumes of books in the library of the ancient Jundishapur University and it was the first hospital in the world in ancient Jundishapur area.

International archaeologists are of the opinion that the city of Dezful is home to one of the oldest human civilizations, that was formed in the middle of the eighth millennium BC in Chogha Bonut and developed its peak in Choghamish.

Head of Dezpars Researchers Association Mohammad Azarkish said the world's first information storage system was formed in Dezful, adding that 5,500-year-old pottery balls excavated from the Chaghamish hills were the first tools recorded in Mesopotamia.

Azarkish said that the city of Chaghamish was established before the invention of calligraphy and it could be seen as the first hub of calligraphy and books in Iran.

The cultural researcher added that Chaghamish as a treasure trove of human civilization needs more attention; so, historical documents should be collected and protected in a book museum.

One of the organizations that has attempted to set up a book museum in Dezful is Iran's friendship association with other countries.

Representative of the association in Dezful Alireza Ghaderpanah said the establishment of a book museum is necessary for the collection and preservation of the historical documents.

Head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in Dezful Mahdi Chenari expressed the department's readiness to set up a book museum in the city, calling for using one of the old houses of Dezful to establish the book museum.

