JCPOA needs no renegotiation, no new members: Official

Rabiei made the remarks at his weekly press briefing made via video conference on Tuesday.

Asked about the request made by some countries, including Japan and the Persian Gulf littoral states, for participating in talks on the JCPOA, Rabiei said Iran welcomes Tokyo’s role as a friend and an important partner; meanwhile, nuclear talks have ended from Iran’s point of view.

JCPOA should not be involved in fresh talks, he said, adding that no new members should join the 2015 nuclear deal.

The only remaining question is that all sides should return to their commitments to the international deal, and this is not a complicated issue, Rabiei stressed.

In a related development on Monday, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that Iran will not negotiate its national interests, neither through holding talks nor via reaching compromises.

