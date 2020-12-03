Rouhani: Assassination of Iranian scientist out of enemies' desperation

In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Thursday, the Iranian appreciated Ankara's condemnation of the terrorist attack, saying, "It is clear to us the method used in this assassination and by whom it was carried out."

Pointing out that the Iranian scientist spent most of his time in the last months fighting coronavirus and completing research to make diagnostic kits for the disease, President Rouhani said that the assassination of the Iranian scientist was a big crime and inhumane act.

Referring to the remarks of the US president-elect on the return of the country to the JCPOA, he said, "We have repeatedly emphasized that if the parties to the agreement fulfill their obligations, we will fulfill our part, too."

President Rouhani also called for mutual cooperation to meet pharmaceutical and medical needs and share experiences amid coronavirus pandemic.

President Erdogan, for his part, offered his condolences over assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that undoubtedly, this terrorist attack has targeted regional peace and tranquility.

He expressed the hope that the perpetrators of the crime will be identified and brought to justice as soon as possible.

The Turkish president underlined that plots are being hatched to destabilize the region.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city to the east of Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

