Turkmenistan FM condemns Fakhrizadeh assassination

Meredov made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan Gholam-Abbas Arbab-Khales, sympathizing with Iranian officials.

He also expressed condolences to the Iranian government as well as the family of the martyr.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city to the east of Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

