Tunisian political parties condemn terrorist attack against Iranian scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Tunisian People's Assembly Party issuing an statement on Monday signed by Mohammad Zahir Hamdi, described the assassination as a heinous crime by the Israeli state terrorism.

"It is a new crime committed by the Israeli terrorists against Arab and Muslim scholars aiming to sabotage the progress of the regional countries, including the realization of strategic balance against the Zionist regime."

Tunisia's "The People's Assembly" Party added that it condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime and calls on the Resistance Movement to respond to this crime with all its power."

Director of the Center for Peace and Solidarity, Muhamed Brahimi, in a separate statement, condemned the terrorist attack, saying that the US Imperialism and the Zionist Movement and their mercenaries continue to attack the people who refuse to surrender to their demands.

Abdul Latif al - Makki, Tunisian political scientist and physician who led the country's "Ennahda Movement" condemned the terrorist attack to assassinate senior Iranian nuclear and defense industry scientist and said: This was not the first time an Iranian scientist was assassinated, but many scientists in this country were assassinated before."

