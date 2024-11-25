Iranian Red Crescent team heads to Beirut for humanitarian mission

According to a Monday statement from the IRCS, Secretary General Meysam Afshar and Razieh Alishvandi, the organization's deputy for international affairs, were dispatched on the orders of the IRCS president.

They are accompanied by a six-member operational team to evaluate needs and monitor the allocation of relief supplies donated by the Iranian people.

The three-day mission includes meetings with key figures, such as the president of the Lebanese Red Cross and Hossam Elsharkawi, Regional Director for Asia and North Africa at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The team will also visit refugee camps to assess the situation of war-displaced individuals and ensure the effective distribution of aid supplies.

9341**2050