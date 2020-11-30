Funeral ceremony of Martyr Fakhrizadeh held in Tehran

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major-General Hossein Salami, Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, Commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolution’s Guard Corps ((IRGC) Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour and Commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani are participating in the ceremony.

The body of martyr Fakhrizadeh was carried to the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashad on Sunday. It then went to Qom for a special ceremony in the mausoleum of Hadrat Masoumeh.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Defense Ministry, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

