Intelligence Ministry starts identifying those behind Fakhrizadeh's assassination

Tehran, Nov 27, IRNA – Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Friday that security forces have started identifying the ostentatious terrorist elements behind assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and will avenge the dear martyr's blood from the perpetrators of the crime.

In a message late on Friday, he condemned assassination of manager of the country's defense industry, saying that martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Defense Ministry's Research and Innovation Organization, caused great sorrow and regret.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinatedby terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday.

During exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

