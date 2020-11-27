Intelligence Ministry starts identifying those behind Fakhrizadeh's assassination

In a message late on Friday, he condemned assassination of manager of the country's defense industry, saying that martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Defense Ministry's Research and Innovation Organization, caused great sorrow and regret.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinatedby terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday.

During exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish