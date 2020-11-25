76 Iranian professors among world top 2% scientists

Some 31 professors were among faculty members of technical colleges.

Based on Scopus reports, Pardis department of Tehran University in technical fields was the most prestigious ones in Iran.

Scopus is Elsevier’s abstract and citation database launched in 2004. Scopus covers nearly 36,377 titles from approximately 11,678 publishers, of which 34,346 are peer-reviewed journals in top-level subject fields: life sciences, social sciences, physical sciences and health sciences.

Meanwhile, 433 Iranian researchers were among 2% top scientists in the world.

