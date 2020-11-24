Iranian envoy, Yemeni agriculture minister discuss ways to expand ties

The two officials on Monday discussed methods to expand agricultural collaborations between Iran and Yemen.

Yemeni minister stressed using Iran’s experiences in agriculture, especially in research, machinery, and countering desertification.

Al-Thur and Irlou also exchanged views on drafting a protocol for agricultural cooperation and educating agricultural engineers.

Elaborating on the meeting, the Iranian ambassador wrote 0n his Twitter account that joint mechanism for expansion of cooperation and sharing Iran’s experience with Yemen were discussed.

Ambassador Irlou had earlier met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf to acknowledge Iran’s stance with regard to support for all international efforts aiming to terminate the aggression on Yemen which is the worst humanitarian disaster.

Presence of Iranian ambassador in Yemen and Yemeni people and officials’ warm welcome have infuriated the Saudis. Issuing statements through ministries that do not exist now has been assessed as a sign of the anger.

