President's advisor urges non-intervention of transregional powers in Karabakh

At the same time as the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, ambassadors of two countries attended the Iranian Center for Strategic Studies of the Presidency in separate meetings with Hessameddin Ashna and a group of experts from the Caucasus region of the center, discussed the prospects for peace and strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

Stressing Iran's principled positions on maintaining "neutrality" and the necessity of "non-intervention by trans-regional powers" in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, Ashna called for respect for international law.

He noted the necessity of the Armenian and Azeri sides' adherence to the ceasefire and efforts to seek a permanent solution to the conflict.

Ashna expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran can help strengthen peace and deepen bilateral cooperation in mutual interests with the two countries.

The ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan also expressed their interest in the comprehensive development of relations by emphasizing the importance of their countries' historical and cultural ties with Iran.

