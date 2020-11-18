US sanctions put Iranians’ health at risk: Senior MP

Jeddi complained that the international community has kept silent and made no direct and explicit reaction to the US horrific crimes against Iranians.

He said that the the US terrorist attack to assassinate Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and disrupting security in the Middle East are clear instances of violation of Iranian national sovereignty, the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Referring to the historical and cultural commonalities of Iran and Greece, Jeddi said that Iran-Greece relations are longstanding and historical and can help expand political, economic and cultural co-operation.

Jeddi added that despite the US inhumane and oppressive sanctions, there is hope to expand economic ties through facilitating cooperation of private sectors of the two countries.

Saying that inauguration of Iran-Greece Chamber of Commerce will be an opening for increasing economic and trade relations, he added joint investment can serve to enhance level of economic cooperation.

Greece ambassador in Tehran acknowledged his Government's resolve to expand relations in every field, including economic, trade, and cultural cooperation.

Alexandrakis hoped that with removal of sanctions, Iran-Greece economic ties will grow up.

He said that Iran and Greece enjoy historical and cultural heritage and can share experience in tourism industry to attract more tourists.

