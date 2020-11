It is the only island on the Iranian coast of the Caspian Sea and is a proper place for wildlife.

Since Ashouradeh is under environmental protection, it hosts a considerable wildlife population, including breeding birds and migratory birds.

The view of the sunrise in fall and the dancing of light on the waves of the Golestan water zone while birds fly over it creates a special effect.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish