Iraq reserves right to complain to UNSC against US over air raid on Baghdad airport

Iraq has the right to complain to the United Nations Security Council against the US over violation of the UN Charter by air raid on Baghdad civilian airport amounted to aggression on Iraqi national sovereignty and subsequent crimes perpetrated by the US Administration, Ali al-Tamimi said.

US measures are considered as breach of Articles 1, 2 and 3 of UN Charter, he added.

Assassination of Iranian and Iraqi commanders was not only violation of Iraqi sovereignty but breach of Civil Aviation Law, especially because the crimes were perpetrated in Iraqi airport which is not a military airport.

US heinous crimes were the clear violation of the security agreement between Iraq and the United States in 2008 and breach of its article 27, al-Tamimi said.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with a record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander who was on an official mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

