Violating int’l treaties, backing terrorism formed Trump’s agenda: VP

With the results of US elections, the age of Trump and his adventurous and belligerent team is over, wrote Jahangiri.

Jahangiri added that Iranians who withstood the sufferings from Trump’s maximum pressure policy and the disruption of their livelihood, lack of access to medicine, and assassination of dear General Qasem Soleimani.

He hoped to see a change in US destructive policies, return to the law and international treaties, as well as respect to the nations.

