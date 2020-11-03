Introducing Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the world is everyone's duty, official says

Congratulating all Muslims and followers on the auspicious birth anniversary of Prophet of Mercy (PBUH), he added in his Instagram account that the Prophet is not only the leader of the Muslims across the world, but also the ideal model of humanity throughout the history.

"Introducing the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the world is a task that is on the shoulders of each of us," he said, hoping that firm steps will be taken towards building an ideal Islamic society by following up His words and deeds.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish