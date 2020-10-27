Eurasia states, customer of Iran knowledge-based companies

Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Kazakhstan as five members of the Union agreed last year on Iran's temporary membership in the EAEU for a three-year period.

From 2015, EAEU with five members started work to adopt economic policies on free trade agreements with other states.

Currently, EAEU agreements with Iran, Vietnam and Singapore are temporary and that talks are underway for accession of Serbia, Egypt, Argentina, Jordan and Thailand to the Union.

Iran's Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology says that Iranian knowledge-based companies enjoy satisfactory capacities for customers at the Eurasian markets.

Since the beginning of the Iranian year on March 20, 2020, a plan was presented to review the ways to export products of the knowledge-based companies and remove obstacles to this end.

Some 140 Iranian companies have been identified, and they will have access to the EAEU market.

About a year ago, Iran and EAEU reached a barter trade agreement covering 860 items of commodities.

Statistics show that Iran has witnessed 63 percent increase in its trade exchanges with the EAEU countries.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish