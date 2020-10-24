Rouhani: Only way to deal with COVID-19 observing health protocols

During the session, President Rouhani presented a report on the measures taken by the National Task Force for Fighting coronavirus, as well as the plans of the task force.

He said that "there is no other way to deal with the coronavirus than to comply with health and prevention protocols".

He added that "as during the imposed war, when we were not allowed to obtain war equipment, at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, almost no one provided us with the equipment needed, such as diagnostic kits, breathing apparatus, ICU facilities, and even masks, but we produced this equipment quickly and now we have no problems by relying on domestic knowledge-based companies".

Complaining about the lack of serious legal advice from some people, Rouhani said that severe restrictions are in place in high-risk areas, care is needed to prevent violations of the quarantine of patients, and legal fines for the health protocols violators.

He also reported on funding drug and vaccine research, government assistance to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, and the payment of parts of the medical staff's work.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in this meeting called on the government officials to take new initiatives to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with the members of the National headquarters for the fight against COVID-19 as the virus has grown fiercer to infect more Iranian people over the past couple of weeks.

This is the first time the Supreme Leader receives officials at his residence in Tehran since the first cases of COVID-19 infections were found in the country in February.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that this phenomenon, which is directly connected with the lives, health, security, and economy of people, has to be managed in the best possible way.

The meeting with the members of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Saturday (October 24, 2020) was held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya of Tehran with all health protocols in place.

